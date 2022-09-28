New Bentley Bentayga Hybrid SUVs Add More Electric Car Action To Luxury Line-Up

Bentley has been luxuriously slow at electrifying its fleet, with the brand's first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) only slated to arrive in 2025. But according to the company, the long wait is to gauge its customers' driving habits and offer a gradual transition to an all-electric future. That slow transition comes in the form of hybrids. The latest additions to Bentley's portfolio are the S and Azure trims of the Bentayga Hybrid. Starting with the Bentley Bentayga Azure Hybrid, it stays loyal to the Azure series' comfort and aesthetic prioritization.

In fact, the company claims in a press release that it worked with a neuroscientist to understand how driving in a car and the surrounding traffic affect a person's stress levels and well-being (via Bentley). Accordingly, the company made adjustments to its latest Azure model. Bentley claims that the Bentayga Azure Hybrid is up to 26 percent quieter than rivals in the segment, and offers up to 27 percent lower vibration feedback. Aside from the customary heating and ventilation, the front seat offers 22-way adjustment freedom.

Coming to the design aspect, Bentley is offering 15 hide shades, seat piping, mood lighting, a heated dual-tone steering wheel, 22-inch 10-spoke wheels, and open-pore veneers in three styles. Under the hood is a 3-liter V6 engine, while the driving perks include adaptive cruise control, traffic assist, lane assist, and the in-house safeguard system that combines camera and radar imagery for maximum environmental awareness. Bentley has already started accepting orders for the Bentayga Azure Hybrid in its key markets.