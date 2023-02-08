Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Pre-Orders Open, Confirming $70 Price Tag

While the Nintendo Direct for February 8, 2023, may have gone heavy on the remakes, remasters, and expansion packs, the venerable gaming company delivered more than enough news and new releases to keep things interesting. In particular, Nintendo fans got more than they've ever seen of "Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," the eagerly awaited followup to the beloved — but now nearly five years old — "Breath of the Wild."

There was plenty of "Zelda" news for Nintendo diehards to digest, but two major takeaways have likely taken precedence. First, per the Nintendo eShop, the game will retail at $70. That's a serious price tag for a standard, no-frills, digital-only purchase, and it may well indicate Nintendo's pricing strategy going forward. Second, it appears "Tears of the Kingdom" will be at least partially voice-acted rather than relying on the series' usual text bubbles and speech-ish vocables, and one big name sounds like he'll be part of the cast.