There’s bad news for a Nintendo Switch US price drop

Earlier this week, Nintendo revealed that it’s cutting the price on the standard Nintendo Switch in Europe. The company decided to drop the Switch’s price by around £20/€30, bringing it down to £259.99/€299.99 in Europe ahead of the Switch OLED’s October launch. If you were hoping for a similar price cut here in the US, then we’ve unfortunately got some sour news for you.

The Switch apparently won’t be dropping its price here in the United States and will remain at its current price point of $300. A Nintendo representative confirmed as much to Axios Gaming’s Stephen Totilo, who then took to Twitter to relay the news.

Nintendo tells me yesterday's Switch price drop was just for Europe (and the UK): “The trade price adjustment is for the European region only. There are no plans to change the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for any Nintendo Switch model in the U.S.” — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) September 14, 2021

“The trade price adjustment is for the European region only,” Nintendo said. “There are no plans to change the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for any Nintendo Switch model in the U.S.” So, for now at least, the standard Switch will remain at $300, while the Switch OLED will be priced at $350 when it arrives in October.

In Europe, meanwhile, the Switch OLED will be priced at £309.99/€364.99, which makes the need for a price drop on the standard Switch a little more clear. Of course, as Nintendo points out, there are also currency conversions to consider, so while it may be disappointing to hear that there won’t be a price drop on the standard Switch outside of Europe, it does make some degree of sense.

The standard Switch has not seen a permanent price drop since launch. Instead, it seems Nintendo expects those who want a cheaper Switch to go with the Switch Lite, and while that is a less expensive option, the Switch Lite also drops some important functionality. In any case, we only have a few weeks left to go before the Switch OLED launches – look for it to drop worldwide on October 8th.