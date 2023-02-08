Why Lee Kun-Hee Was So Important To Samsung

Lee Kun-Hee, the late CEO of Samsung, left a complex legacy both at his company and beyond. Widely credited with Samsung's expansion from a producer of simple, low-cost electronics to a global market leader in virtually every avenue of consumer technology, Lee Kun-Hee has been synonymous both with Samsung, and with the business culture of South Korea for decades. That reputation has led both to storied success and significant controversy.

First and foremost, Lee Kun-Hee was a major driver of change at Samsung. When Lee became head of the Samsung Group in 1989, it was a very different company. Its electronics division in particular was bluntly a producer of low-cost, low-quality technology and knockoffs of more successful designs.

Per the New York Times, Lee's leadership was vital in Samsung investing in memory chips, flat-panel displays, and middle to high-end smartphones — establishing a profitable relationship with Google's Android platform and turning Samsung technology into a widely admired global brand.

As the Times reported, Lee Kun-Hee saw the potential for growth in the struggling Samsung of 1989, and pushed it forward with ruthless efficiency. In doing so, he would both guide Samsung into its current position as a dominant force in consumer electronics, while also repeatedly violating South Korean law, exemplifying tensions common in global business today.