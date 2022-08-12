Samsung Heir Lands Presidential Pardon For Bribery Conviction

The heir to Samsung Electronics, and grandson of the company's founder, has been pardoned by South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Jay Y. Lee's arrest and conviction in 2017 sent shockwaves through South Korea. Amongst other things, he was accused of bribing the country's then-president, Park Geun-hye, who was impeached and convicted on corruption charges around that time. While he was attempting to take the top job at Samsung, Lee paid $36 million dollars to the former president in an attempt to secure government support. Other bribes issued by Lee include a one billion won (roughly $760,000) horse bought for the former president's chief of staff's daughter.

The key players in the scandal were given prison time. Lee was sentenced to five years in prison, of which he served 18 months, followed by a period of probation. Park was given 24 years, which was later extended to 25. Samsung's CEO also resigned amidst the fallout, describing the event as an "unprecedented crisis." Lee had been running Samsung between his father Lee Kun Hee's hospitalization in 2014 and his conviction. The elder Lee died in 2020.

Despite the pardon, Lee's legal battles are not over. The Samsung heir is currently attending weekly hearings for a case related to the merger of Samsung subsidiaries.