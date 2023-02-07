OnePlus 11 5G And Buds Pro 2 US Pricing, Release Dates Revealed
At its in-person launch event earlier today, OnePlus introduced a slew of devices, including the OnePlus 11, the Buds Pro wireless earbuds, and its first tablet as well. Of course, the big reveal was the asking price of these shiny new gizmos, and OnePlus didn't disappoint. Starting with OnePlus Buds 2 Pro, these noise-canceling wireless earbuds will hit the shelves carrying a price tag of $179 in the U.S. It will be up for grabs from Amazon and the company's official website.
For comparison, Apple will request $169 from your wallet for its third-generation AirPods. If you've been eyeing a pair of feature-rich earbuds, the OnePlus offering will go on sale starting February 16. Ahead of the sale, if you seek to know about their sonic performance and practical battery life figures, SlashGear's detailed review of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will help you.
The latest flagship earbuds from OnePlus flaunt the same design as its predecessor, but this time around, you get Dynaudio-tuned dual drivers that also offer Spatial Audio goodness, with head-tracking thrown into the mix. OnePlus touts 48dB worth of noise isolation with the ANC system, and also allows extensive customization — from sound profile adjustment, to personalizing the audio output based on your ear canal shape.
This phone means business
The star of OnePlus' in-person launch event was the OnePlus 11, and this one came with a pleasant surprise. OnePlus is only asking $599 for the base version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For the configuration with 16GB of RAM and 256GB storage, you'll have to part ways with $799 — the same as the asking price of an iPhone 14. It will go on sale starting February 16 in the U.S. market.
OnePlus has armed its latest offering with a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits of peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. Under the hood is Qualcomm's latest and greatest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, while a 5,000mAh battery keeps the lights on. On the software side, you get OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13. OnePlus is promising four Android OS upgrades, which is a year more than what Android-maker Google delivers with its Pixel phones. Notably, OnePlus also ships the 100W charger in the retail package.
In the imaging department, OnePlus 11 comes armed with an optically-stabilized 50-megapixel Sony sensor with Hasselblad tuning. You also get a 48-megapixel snapper for ultrawide photography, and 32-megapixel telephoto camera with a paltry 2x optical zoom output. Check out SlashGear's OnePlus 11 review to find out about the phone's true prowess in action.