OnePlus 11 5G And Buds Pro 2 US Pricing, Release Dates Revealed

At its in-person launch event earlier today, OnePlus introduced a slew of devices, including the OnePlus 11, the Buds Pro wireless earbuds, and its first tablet as well. Of course, the big reveal was the asking price of these shiny new gizmos, and OnePlus didn't disappoint. Starting with OnePlus Buds 2 Pro, these noise-canceling wireless earbuds will hit the shelves carrying a price tag of $179 in the U.S. It will be up for grabs from Amazon and the company's official website.

For comparison, Apple will request $169 from your wallet for its third-generation AirPods. If you've been eyeing a pair of feature-rich earbuds, the OnePlus offering will go on sale starting February 16. Ahead of the sale, if you seek to know about their sonic performance and practical battery life figures, SlashGear's detailed review of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will help you.

The latest flagship earbuds from OnePlus flaunt the same design as its predecessor, but this time around, you get Dynaudio-tuned dual drivers that also offer Spatial Audio goodness, with head-tracking thrown into the mix. OnePlus touts 48dB worth of noise isolation with the ANC system, and also allows extensive customization — from sound profile adjustment, to personalizing the audio output based on your ear canal shape.