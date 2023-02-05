Elon Musk Says First SpaceX Starship Launch Could Happen Next Month

Elon Musk has indicated that SpaceX's super heavy-lift rocket launch system called Starship will be ready for its first flight test as early as next month. Just a month ago, the SpaceX CEO mentioned on Twitter that his private space company had a "real shot at late February," but it could extend well into March as a likely scenario. SpaceX's gigantic fully reusable launch system — which consists of the Super Heavy booster stage and the Starship upper stage — is poised to dramatically change how scientists envision deep space missions.

Starship is touted to bring game-changing benefits by carrying much larger loads and potentially lowering costs compared to systems developed by NASA itself. In November 2022, NASA tasked SpaceX with developing the Starship human landing system as part of the second human landing demonstration ahead of the Artemis IV mission after being commissioned to take mankind back to the lunar surface with Artemis 3. Starship's launch test has been pushed back for over a year, but it looks like March 2023 may finally see the rocket lift off.