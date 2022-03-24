SpaceX's Starship HLS Lunar Lander Isn't Enough For NASA

NASA plans to develop not one but two separate landers to take humans onto the surface of the moon. The US space agency recently announced that it was soliciting designs for lunar landers in addition to the Starship Human Landing System from SpaceX, a contract which was awarded in 2021.

It might seem odd for NASA to want to develop two vehicles which do the same thing. However, the agency has been criticized over whether it has invited enough competition from private companies when awarding its contracts, and was the subject of a (failed) lawsuit from Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin which lost out on a lunar lander contract.

NASA says that by wading a second contact for a lunar lander, it will ensure competition among private companies and push forward innovation.

"Under Artemis, NASA will carry out a series of groundbreaking missions on and around the Moon to prepare for the next giant leap for humanity: a crewed mission to Mars," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson (via NASA). "Competition is critical to our success on the lunar surface and beyond, ensuring we have the capability to carry out a cadence of missions over the next decade. Thank you to the Biden Administration and Congress for their support of this new astronaut lander opportunity, which will ultimately strengthen and increase flexibility for Artemis."