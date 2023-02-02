The 1993 Aston Martin Concept Car Perfect For Any James Bond Villain

From Goldfinger's Rolls-Royce and Mr. Hinx's Jaguar C-X75 to henchmen in Range Rover SVRs and Land Rover Defenders, the bad guys' cars are as crucial to any James Bond film as 007's DB5. His enemies have often mimicked Bond in their choice of British cars, but so far, no baddie has also driven an Aston Martin. Though what if they did? And what if this particular bad guy fancied a one-off, retro-styled sedan from the '90s? We're the first to admit this is all a bit niche, but we also think we've found the perfect Aston Martin for Bond's next nemesis.

Called the Lagonda Vignale, this particular car was a concept designed for Aston by Ghia and revealed alongside the DB7 in 1993. A four-door sedan with retro styling cues and an unusual interior, the car was intended to have a V12 engine. But it failed to reach mass production, and only three were ever produced.

Although perhaps not a car to engage in a gun-blazing, high-speed chase with Bond, we can picture a villain being chauffeured in the back of their Lagonda Vignale, quietly plotting world domination as they slip through city traffic, headed for an Alpine pass.