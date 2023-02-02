5 Cars Owned By Brian Johnson That Proves He Has Great Taste
The younger generation of rockers may not know that Brian Johnson is the third lead singer of the legendary Australian rock band AC/DC. His ascent to stardom began after an unforgettable encounter with The Who frontman Roger Daltrey. The eccentric singer welcomed a struggling Brian in his English manor, riding bare-chested and barefoot on top of a pristine white horse, before telling him to "never, ever give up." Singer Bon Scott replaced Dave Evans as the lead singer of AC/DC in 1974 before succumbing to alcohol poisoning in 1980 (per Fortune).
As fate would have it, Brian Johnson auditioned for the position left by Scott, and the rest is history. Johnson has the most recognizable voice in rock and roll, and his debut album with the band, Back in Black, became a global monster hit in 1980. After selling millions of albums and sold-out worldwide concerts, Brian Johnson has accumulated a $90 million net worth (per Celebrity Net Worth), affording him the pleasure of indulging in the finest automobiles.
2007 Rolls-Royce Phantom
In a 2008 interview with Motor Trend, the rock icon revealed that his daily driver is a 2007 Rolls-Royce Phantom. The existing Phantom VIII has a 6.75-liter turbocharged V12 engine with 563 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque under the hood. Brian Johnson's Phantom, a Mark VII, has a similar V12 with 453 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque. "It's the best car I've ever had," said Johnson, who has upwards of 15 rides in his Floridian abode.
Audi R8
In his Motor Trend interview, Brian Johnson said he ordered an Audi R8 after trading his Bentley Continental and its Audi-based W12 twin-turbo engine. The latest second-gen Audi R8 is the last of the breed, and Audi has given fans reasons to celebrate by outfitting its iconic supercar with a naturally-aspirated 611-horsepower V10 engine, a slick seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and a rear-wheel drivetrain. We have no word if Brian Johnson's first-gen R8 is a V8 or V10, but we're hoping he got the former.
1973 Citroen DS23 Pallas
DS Automobiles is now the premium sub-brand of French carmaker Citroen. It unveiled its latest concept, the E-Tense Performance, in early 2022 as a Formula E racing car for the road. But before the "DS" name became an all-electric subsidiary, it debuted as a front-wheel-drive luxury car in 1955 with one of the quirkiest features in a production car: Hydropneumatic suspension. It gave the DS an adjustable ride height and superior ride quality, but the complicated hydraulics system earned a reputation for unreliability.
When asked to rate his 1973 Citroen DS on a scale of one to 10, Brian Johnson gave his car an 8, a good score. "I'm sure mechanics would give it a two because it is a bugger to work on," said Johnson via Motor Trend. "It's a strange old thing, but I drive it all the time."
1965 Lola T70 Mk1
Brian Johnson is the proud owner of a 1965 Lola T70 Mk1. If you haven't heard, the rock icon is a sucker for vintage car racing, and he started in 1996 behind the wheel of a Lotus Cortina Mark 1. He has since upgraded to a magnificent Lola T70 MkI, a purebred racing car that is eligible for all pre-1966 sports racing series (per Classic Driver). Other sources claim Johnson's Lola T70 has a Ford V8, but the original car has a 5.7-liter Chevy V8. Only 15 Lola T70s exist, and you'll need upwards of $370,000 to add one to your garage.
1928 4 ½-liter Bentley Vanden Plas Le Mans Tourer
Brian Johnson's 1928 Bentley is undeniable proof of his fantastic car taste. Affectionately called "Thunder Guts," Johnson's vintage Bentley is an ode to early automotive perfection. It's big, bold, and requires dedication to drive, and he uses it as a daily driver around his Florida home (per Car Throttle).