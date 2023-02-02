5 Cars Owned By Brian Johnson That Proves He Has Great Taste

DS Automobiles is now the premium sub-brand of French carmaker Citroen. It unveiled its latest concept, the E-Tense Performance, in early 2022 as a Formula E racing car for the road. But before the "DS" name became an all-electric subsidiary, it debuted as a front-wheel-drive luxury car in 1955 with one of the quirkiest features in a production car: Hydropneumatic suspension. It gave the DS an adjustable ride height and superior ride quality, but the complicated hydraulics system earned a reputation for unreliability.

When asked to rate his 1973 Citroen DS on a scale of one to 10, Brian Johnson gave his car an 8, a good score. "I'm sure mechanics would give it a two because it is a bugger to work on," said Johnson via Motor Trend. "It's a strange old thing, but I drive it all the time."

1965 Lola T70 Mk1

Heritage Images/Getty

Brian Johnson is the proud owner of a 1965 Lola T70 Mk1. If you haven't heard, the rock icon is a sucker for vintage car racing, and he started in 1996 behind the wheel of a Lotus Cortina Mark 1. He has since upgraded to a magnificent Lola T70 MkI, a purebred racing car that is eligible for all pre-1966 sports racing series (per Classic Driver). Other sources claim Johnson's Lola T70 has a Ford V8, but the original car has a 5.7-liter Chevy V8. Only 15 Lola T70s exist, and you'll need upwards of $370,000 to add one to your garage.

1928 4 ½-liter Bentley Vanden Plas Le Mans Tourer

Brian Johnson's 1928 Bentley is undeniable proof of his fantastic car taste. Affectionately called "Thunder Guts," Johnson's vintage Bentley is an ode to early automotive perfection. It's big, bold, and requires dedication to drive, and he uses it as a daily driver around his Florida home (per Car Throttle).