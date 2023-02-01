Sony Is Dropping PS5's PlayStation Plus Collection, So Claim These 20 Games While You Still Can

It looks like the PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5 is getting the axe (via PlayStation Blog), with the ninth-generation console bonus being shut down on May 9, 2023. The original intention behind the PS Plus Collection was to give PS5 owners a larger selection of games to play on their new console around its launch when there weren't very many new titles available for it. A reason for the purge hasn't been given, but we can assume Sony decided it wasn't necessary to keep it around for one reason or another.

Maybe this is because most PS4 games are already backward-compatible with the PS5, or maybe the games are considered old enough that they aren't necessarily a draw for potential PS5 purchasers. Whatever the reason, the full 20-game library will be gone soon, so if there's anything you still want or have been interested in trying, you should download them before the cutoff date. You'll still be able to play these classic PS4 games on your PS5 once the Collection is gone for as long as you're subscribed to PS Plus, but if your subscription lapses they'll be inaccessible — though, much like other PS Plus freebies, they'll be playable again once you renew your membership.