Sony details PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5, reveals November PS Plus games

Today was a rather big day for PlayStation 5 news, as Sony revealed several games that will be coming to the platform either at or shortly after launch. The PS5 news didn’t stop there, though, as Sony also shared new details about the PlayStation Plus Collection and announced the new games for PlayStation Plus in November – which, for the first time, includes free games for PlayStation 5.

The PlayStation Plus Collection, as some of you likely remember, is a collection of games that will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5. It’s billed as a “curated library of PS4 games” that spans both Sony’s first-party offerings and some major titles from third-party developers and publishers. If you missed out on the PS4 this generation, the PlayStation Plus Collection could get you up to speed on some of the high points from the PS4’s lifespan.

Indeed, the list of PlayStation Plus Collection games includes some of the biggest PS4 exclusives throughout the generation. Have a look at the list of first-party and third-party games that will be available in the PlayStation Plus collection:

First-party titles:

• Bloodborne

• Days Gone

• Detroit: Become Human

• God of War

• Infamous Second Son

• Ratchet and Clank

• The Last Guardian

• The Last of Us Remastered

• Until Dawn

• Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Third-party titles:

• Batman: Arkham Knight

• Battlefield 1

• Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

• Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

• Fallout 4

• Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

• Monster Hunter: World

• Mortal Kombat X

• Persona 5

• Resident Evil 7 biohazard

That’s a pretty stacked list, but of course, it’s missing some key titles from the PlayStation 4 era, which include Marvel’s Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn. Still, even without all of Sony’s big exclusives on the roster, it should offer quite a bit to PlayStation 5 owners, especially in the early days when the PlayStation 5’s library is slim. The PlayStation Plus Collection will be going live as the PlayStation 5 launches, which means it’ll be available either on November 12th or November 19th, depending on when the PlayStation 5 is launching in your region.

In addition, Sony also announced the free PlayStation Plus titles for November today. The first PlayStation Plus game PS5 owners will get is Bugnsax, though PS5 owners will also be getting Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor along with PlayStation 4 owners. Finally, PlayStation 4 owners can look forward to getting Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition, which is well worth the download if you’re a fan of Metroidvania games and haven’t played Hollow Knight yet.