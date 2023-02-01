Here's What Tom Brady Loves About His Tesla

In a Bloomberg interview with Erik Schatzker, Tom Brady said that he drives a Tesla because they're sustainable for the environment. "I think for me it was about being really conscious about...the impact we all have on our planet. The things we can do as individuals to make progress on sustainability," Tom Brady revealed during the interview.

Tom Brady also appeared in DRIVE with Jim Farley podcast and confessed he loves EVs because "Not having to go to the gas station is just the coolest thing ever." Well, that also happens to be one of our reasons to buy a Tesla, and it can save you thousands of dollars in fuel costs since electricity is cheaper than gasoline.

Another cool thing about driving a Tesla is that you can warm it during winter using the Tesla app when it's freezing cold. This is a problem that Tom Brady can relate to after he bought his first car at 16 years — a 1967 Dodge Dart. According to him, the 1967 Dodge Dart was unreliable "if the temperature was below 50 degrees."

Tom Brady announced today on Twitter that "he is retiring, for good."