This Is Tom Brady's Idea Of The Perfect Car

Tom Brady has revealed what he considers the ideal car. The seven-time Super Bowl winner made the revelation on an episode of Ford CEO Jim Farley's podcast — and his decision makes sense when you consider his background, his physical size, his family life, and the sort of people he was surrounded with during his Hall of Fame-worthy NFL career.

Brady spent his college years in Michigan, where he helped the Wolverines to victory in the Citrus Bowl in 1999 and the Orange Bowl in 2000. The all-time-great was actually a fairly late draft pick. After posting some of the worst NFL Combine scores a quarterback has ever recorded, Brady had to wait until the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft before New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick took a chance on him. He was the seventh quarterback chosen and 199th pick overall.

Belichick's gamble paid off. Brady went on to win six Super Bowls with the Patriots during his record-shattering 20 seasons in New England. His time with the Patriots was not without controversy. Early on in his career, Brady took advantage of the now-defunct "tuck rule" to help his side to victory against the Raiders in his first Playoff game. The tuck rule stated that a fumble would be treated as an incomplete pass if the quarterback begins a throwing motion.

Then there was "deflategate" which saw Brady suspended for four games after the Patriots were caught deflating balls to help give him a better grip. He even illegally streamed the 2011 Super Bowl. Brady spent the last two seasons of his career at Tampa Bay where he managed to pick up yet another Super Bowl win alongside former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski. In total, Brady played 22 NFL seasons without ever having a losing record and broke all major passing records in that time.

With such a long, successful career and celebrity status, you might assume that Brady would be drawn to expensive sports cars or high-powered SUVs with extravagant features — or classic, rare, or expensive vehicles. But you'd be wrong.