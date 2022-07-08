This Is Tom Brady's Idea Of The Perfect Car
Tom Brady has revealed what he considers the ideal car. The seven-time Super Bowl winner made the revelation on an episode of Ford CEO Jim Farley's podcast — and his decision makes sense when you consider his background, his physical size, his family life, and the sort of people he was surrounded with during his Hall of Fame-worthy NFL career.
Brady spent his college years in Michigan, where he helped the Wolverines to victory in the Citrus Bowl in 1999 and the Orange Bowl in 2000. The all-time-great was actually a fairly late draft pick. After posting some of the worst NFL Combine scores a quarterback has ever recorded, Brady had to wait until the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft before New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick took a chance on him. He was the seventh quarterback chosen and 199th pick overall.
Belichick's gamble paid off. Brady went on to win six Super Bowls with the Patriots during his record-shattering 20 seasons in New England. His time with the Patriots was not without controversy. Early on in his career, Brady took advantage of the now-defunct "tuck rule" to help his side to victory against the Raiders in his first Playoff game. The tuck rule stated that a fumble would be treated as an incomplete pass if the quarterback begins a throwing motion.
Then there was "deflategate" which saw Brady suspended for four games after the Patriots were caught deflating balls to help give him a better grip. He even illegally streamed the 2011 Super Bowl. Brady spent the last two seasons of his career at Tampa Bay where he managed to pick up yet another Super Bowl win alongside former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski. In total, Brady played 22 NFL seasons without ever having a losing record and broke all major passing records in that time.
With such a long, successful career and celebrity status, you might assume that Brady would be drawn to expensive sports cars or high-powered SUVs with extravagant features — or classic, rare, or expensive vehicles. But you'd be wrong.
Brady's choice is surprising, but sensible
According to Forbes, Brady made over $450 million during his NFL career. That's roughly the same amount of money as Jay Leno has, and the former talk show host is well known for the absolute beauties he has in his garage. Theoretically, Brady can purchase almost any car he wants. But when it comes to his ideal vehicle, there's a fair chance you'll be able to buy one too.
The former New England Patriots Quarterback revealed to Ford CEO Jim Farley that he considers the Ford F150 Raptor to be his ideal vehicle. He also confessed to having purchased several of the vehicles over the years — claiming he and many other NFL stars prefer trucks because the roomy vehicles are better suited to accommodate their large frames and cargo.
Brady also claims a large truck comes in handy when traveling with the family. "Whenever I go travel with my wife, for example, I have a suitcase, you know, and she has a suitcase. And her suitcase is about a third of the size of mine, and she's got twice as [many] clothes in there," said Brady in the Spotify-hosted podcast Drive. "And she's always like, 'why are you bringing such a big suitcase?' And I'm like, 'Because my shoes are a size 13.' Like, there's only so many size 13s I can fit into a bag before I've got to get another bag."
Ford F-150 Raptors are high-performance versions of standard Ford trucks. Alongside the F-150, the Ranger and Bronco also currently have Raptor editions available. The Raptor concept has been around since 2010, and vehicles with the designation tend to come with more powerful engines, all-wheel-drive, improved suspension, and unique styling.