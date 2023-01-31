Watch How This Shapeshifting Robot Eerily Transforms To Break Out Of Prison

Scientists in China and the U.S. have teamed up to make a robot that hasn't committed any crimes — yet — but even if it did, we couldn't do much about it, certainly not jail. That's because it can turn itself into a liquid to pass through the bars of a cage and then reassemble itself on the other side. The researchers say they were inspired by nature — specifically by the sea cucumber's ability to change the stiffness of its tissues. But we're still getting some pretty strong T-1000 vibes.

According to the research published last week in the journal Matter, the robot is made from magnetoactive phase transitional matter (MPTM), which essentially means that it relies on magnetic fields to transition between solid and liquid states. This gives them all the advantages of a solid, things like mechanical strength and load bearing capacity, as well as all the flexible tricks of a liquid, shapeshifting, splitting, and even merging.

There are two primary components to these robots that allow them to work their magic. The first are microparticles made in part from neodymium and iron, both known for their strong magnetic properties. The second is a matrix of pure gallium, which has a low melting point of about 85°F (29.8°C). All that's needed to control the robot it an alternating magnetic field for heating and the ambient air for cooling. Building a prison-breaking robot is a fun stunt, but it's just a proof-of-concept. The practical applications the researchers have in mind are truly mind-blowing.