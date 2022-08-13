Magnets Could Solve The Oxygen Problem For Astronauts On Long Voyages

A team of experts at the University of Warwick has demonstrated a novel method of producing oxygen in microgravity involving magnets. The magnets are used to attract bubbles of gas in one area where they coalesce, making it easier to harvest them in the low gravity of space instead of using heavy machinery that is not ideal for long missions. The key problem solved by the experiments is buoyancy. Or to put it more accurately, the lack of natural buoyancy in space.

Unlike Earth, where gas bubbles in a liquid automatically rise to the top, and the fluid stays at the bottom due to the effects of gravity, bubbles stay suspended in the liquid medium in microgravity. To overcome the issue, the machines aboard the international space station rely on centrifuges to force the gases out. However, these machines are heavy, consume a significant amount of power, and need a lot of maintenance.

Even a NASA study surmised that the existing systems, the likes of which are currently used for the Oxygen Generation Assembly on the space station, are not viable for long term missions like a trip to Mars and beyond. This is where the latest research comes into the picture by using magnetism to eliminate the need for using centrifuges to generate oxygen. Using the special drop tower facility at Center for Applied Space Technology and Microgravity in Germany to simulate the microgravity conditions in space, scientists analyzed how magnets can be used for phase separatio, separating gas from liquid.