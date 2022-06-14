What Oxygen Farming On The Moon Would Look Like

Initial oxygen harvesting devices will be more of a proof-of-concept than finished refineries, but if the process is deemed sound the plan is to expand the scope significantly, according to the ESA. Starting out though, the device will need to be solar powered, be able to gather samples, precisely measure gas concentrations in those samples, extract 70-percent of the oxygen from said samples, and do it all within the span of one lunar day (roughly 10 Earth days) before the sun goes down and it loses its power source.

Oh, and it has to be very energy efficient, compact, and able to fit in all sorts of lunar lander models, so that it can be dropped off in the necessary locations.

Once in place, the devices will get to work extracting oxygen from the minerals contained in bits from the moon's surface. A field of harvestable oxygen would also be theoretically sustainable, since oxygen ends up in these lunar materials thanks to the UV rays in direct sunlight oxidizing the soil (or what counts as soil). So long as one of these fields gets regular sunlight, oxygen extraction should be able to keep going somewhat indefinitely.