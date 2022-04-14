This Slime Robot May Transform Surgeries Forever

Slime and robots don't immediately come to mind as a natural pairing, but alas, the scientists are back at it once again. CNET reports that a new surgeon is on the block, and it's a bit "slimier" than the one at the clinic. The experimental Reconfigurable Magnetic Slime Robot, which is still undergoing testing at the Department of Mechanical and Automation Engineering at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, is capable of slithering its way into the difficult-to-reach cracks and crevices of the human body and swallowing objects along the way.

In theory, this could replace certain kinds of surgeries, specifically any variety of surgery that might be used to remove objects from a patient's body. For example, it could replace the need for certain laparoscopies, though it sounds like its most immediate use case is to help clear patients' airways quicker.

Made of a non-Newtonian fluid consisting of borax and a few other ingredients, the Slime Robot can either become hard when touched rapidly, or it can soften when touched slowly. Beyond that, the innovation is remarkably durable. Its versatility gives it the ability to "self-heal," as well, and it can even be chopped apart and put back together. Strangely enough, the unusual robot can also conduct electricity, meaning it can also serve as a quick repair for busted circuitry, in theory. By comparison, other magnetic fluid-based robots can't do quite as many feats, which is what sets the Reconfigurable Magnetic Slime Robot apart.