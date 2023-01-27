CNBC Has Canceled 'Jay Leno's Garage', Ending The Host's 30-Year Run At NBC
"Jay Leno's Garage" was a favorite among gearheads. If you can get past the sometimes corny jokes, it's clear Leno really cares about cars and wants to make sure the audience learned about a vehicle and appreciate the history behind it. As opposed to many automotive collectors, Jay drove the cars fairly regularly. After all, it doesn't matter if it's an ultra-rare supercar with a seven figure MSRP, or a Chrysler from the 1960s, cars are, by definition, meant to be driven. The show didn't just feature his own incredibly vast collection, either, featuring oddball or interesting cars from around the entire automotive community, with dozens of guests joining in on the fun.
Unfortunately, that fun will not last as it was announced this morning that "Jay Leno's Garage" will be canceled by CNBC after seven seasons on the air. According to Deadline, CNBC is instead shifting its primetime lineup focus.
No plans for what's next
Leno has been at an NBC-affiliated network for about 30 years and this announcement will officially end his tenure with the network (via The Hollywood Reporter). The news comes after Jay Leno severely burned his face while working on a 1907 White Steam car late last year. As of now, there are no publicly announced plans to revive the show on another network or a streaming service. But all hope is not lost for fans of the show, as the Jay Leno's Garage YouTube channel has hundreds of videos outlining different wacky or fascinating cars from his collection and others.
Leno's presence on TV will likely be missed by fans, and it's sad that the network is axing a show aimed at car enthusiasts who aren't interested in reality TV shows thinly disguised as custom car shops, like many other automotive-themed options currently on the air. The show aired its final season last fall.