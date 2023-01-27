CNBC Has Canceled 'Jay Leno's Garage', Ending The Host's 30-Year Run At NBC

"Jay Leno's Garage" was a favorite among gearheads. If you can get past the sometimes corny jokes, it's clear Leno really cares about cars and wants to make sure the audience learned about a vehicle and appreciate the history behind it. As opposed to many automotive collectors, Jay drove the cars fairly regularly. After all, it doesn't matter if it's an ultra-rare supercar with a seven figure MSRP, or a Chrysler from the 1960s, cars are, by definition, meant to be driven. The show didn't just feature his own incredibly vast collection, either, featuring oddball or interesting cars from around the entire automotive community, with dozens of guests joining in on the fun.

Unfortunately, that fun will not last as it was announced this morning that "Jay Leno's Garage" will be canceled by CNBC after seven seasons on the air. According to Deadline, CNBC is instead shifting its primetime lineup focus.