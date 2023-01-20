This Wild Electric Car Shrinks To Squeeze Into Tight Parking

There are compact cars, subcompact cars, and then there's the CT-1 EV, which is so tiny that even calling it a "car" is a misnomer. It might be better called a four-wheeled, fully encapsulated motorcycle because, with a height of just over five feet and a maximum width of 4.5 feet, this thing redefines small (via City Transformer).

But that's precisely what City Transformer (CT), an Israeli startup company, was aiming for. Basically, if you think the price of gas and big city congestion are both terrible here in the United States, you've obviously never been to Europe. In fact, company chief Udi Meridor refers to the CT-1 as a "next-generation mobility solution," not a car (via Goodwood Road & Racing).

If you're a keen observer, you may have noticed we said "maximum width." That's because the CT-1 has a foldable chassis that allows it to change its footprint dynamically by shrinking to a minimum width of just 3.3 feet (via City Transformer). But before we get into the details of how CT shrinks down its EV, let's point out some of this transforming vehicle's other unique features.

The car is light, weighing only 1,300 pounds. While most of that comes from its diminutive size, the battery pack powering the two 7.5 kW electric motors is reportedly 75% lighter than batteries found in other leading EVs (via City Transformer).