This Ford Concept Car Made A Surprising Movie Cameo More Than 15 Years After It's Debut

There's something about the Ford 021C that doesn't seem quite real, and that's before you look inside and see the interior. It looks like one of the talking cars from the Chevron gasoline commercials, or a vehicle from a kid's animated movie.

But it is real: it was commissioned by an American automaker, designed by an Australian, and built in Italy. The boisterously bright colors and smooth rounded features have all the earmarks of an automobile made by Apple, or Disney. Ironically, the ties to those two iconic companies couldn't be more real either.

The 021C rolled into the 1999 Tokyo Motor Show and stole the spotlight, actually winning the "Best Concept Car Design" category. Furthermore, Ford openly admitted that this cartoon-like vehicle was created for one purpose: attract the kids. It wanted to get those "baby boomer juniors" not old enough to drive yet interested in cars at an early age. In fact, the "021C" designation stands for "buyers 21 and younger in the 21st Century" (via Motor Trend).

J Mays was Ford's chief car designer for 16 years, and during his tenure, he was the driving force behind the 021C's design. Mays tabbed that help of Australian furniture architect Marc Newson, who had never previously drawn up a car design. However, he was the guy who drafted the Apple Watch. The two tag-teamed the process and the end result was, as Newsom called it, a "retro-futurism" look (via Motor Trend).