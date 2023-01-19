Can You Get A Steering Yoke In The Tesla Model 3?
The Tesla Model S Plaid became an instant sensation upon entering the burgeoning EV market in 2021. Equipped with three electric motors pumping out 1,020 horsepower, the Model S Plaid is among the fastest-accelerating production cars. It's so fast, in fact, that the NHRA initially banned it for being too quick. Besides its mind-bending speed (zero to 60 mph in 1.99 seconds and a quarter-mile run in 9.23 seconds at 155 mph per Tesla), one of the quirkiest and most desirable features of the Model S Plaid (and Model X Plaid) would have to be the yoke steering wheel.
Despite the drawbacks reported by early adopters, Tesla's boy-racer-style yoke steering wheel has left Model 3 and Model Y owners high and dry. The American EV pioneer has since brought back the conventional round steering wheel option for the Model S and Model X (albeit at an added cost). However, it still begs the question: Can you get the steering yoke in a Tesla Model 3?
Taking the aftermarket route
Tesla has yet to offer a yoke steering wheel for the Model 3 (and Model Y) from the factory. However, the aftermarket scene has some answers. For instance, you can get a Model 3/Model Y yoke steering wheel for around $450 to $550, and you can have it wrapped in Nappa leather, perforated cowhide, or sporty Alcantara. Overall, you'll need to spend about $1,500 for parts and labor since retrofitting a yoke tiller is not precisely a straight-up, DIY job that any budding mechanic can do at home.
Those willing to invest their time and money will have a custom-looking Model 3 or Model Y interior. But then again, you must also live with the quirks. Normal three-point turns and parallel parking maneuvers could become a challenge for the uninitiated, but the lack of a top rim does offer a better view of the instrument cluster and the road ahead. As always though, it's for you to decide if the benefits outweigh the drawbacks.