Can You Get A Steering Yoke In The Tesla Model 3?

The Tesla Model S Plaid became an instant sensation upon entering the burgeoning EV market in 2021. Equipped with three electric motors pumping out 1,020 horsepower, the Model S Plaid is among the fastest-accelerating production cars. It's so fast, in fact, that the NHRA initially banned it for being too quick. Besides its mind-bending speed (zero to 60 mph in 1.99 seconds and a quarter-mile run in 9.23 seconds at 155 mph per Tesla), one of the quirkiest and most desirable features of the Model S Plaid (and Model X Plaid) would have to be the yoke steering wheel.

Tesla

Despite the drawbacks reported by early adopters, Tesla's boy-racer-style yoke steering wheel has left Model 3 and Model Y owners high and dry. The American EV pioneer has since brought back the conventional round steering wheel option for the Model S and Model X (albeit at an added cost). However, it still begs the question: Can you get the steering yoke in a Tesla Model 3?