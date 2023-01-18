Founder Of Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Arrested For Alleged $700M Money Laundering Operation

In another blow to the health and success of the global cryptocurrency ecosystem, the founder of popular crypto exchange Bitzlato has been charged with multiple crimes by the U.S. Department of Justice. Per the Department of Justice's announcement, Russian national Anatoly Legkodymov faces charges related to money laundering for a wide variety of criminal activities, including drug trafficking and illegal ransomware operations.

Malfeasance in the cryptocurrency business has been a hot topic over the past several weeks. Most famously, the FTX exchange went spectacularly bankrupt recently, revealing a pattern of corrupt and incompetent business practices that left the exchange unable to service its debts and exposed it to prosecution.

That said, Anatoly Legkodymov isn't Sam Bankman-Fried 2.0. Legkodymov has been accused of different crimes under different circumstances, exposing a different kind of abuse of cryptocurrency that successful tokens and exchanges will have to grapple with as crypto is integrated into the global marketplace.