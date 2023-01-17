Apple Agrees To Human Rights Policy Assessment After Deal With Investors

Apple's record isn't exactly stellar when it comes to labor rights and unionization activities, but some positive change has finally arrived. The company has agreed to let a third-party firm conduct an independent analysis of the company's labor practices covering workers' right to organize and demand better terms. Interestingly, the folks behind the landmark agreement cite a Microsoft commitment from June 2022 in which the company announced a labor neutrality approach, promising non-interference and allowing employees to freely engage in unionization activities.

According to a statement released by the Office of the New York City Comptroller, Apple reached an agreement with five New York City Retirement Systems, Trillium ESG Global Equity Fund, SOC Investment Group, Parnassus Investments, Service Employees International Union Master Trust Pension Plan, and the Greater Manchester Pension Fund. The coalition of investors behind the move, which collectively commands $7 billion worth of Apple stock, filed a petition for such an agreement back in September 2022.

In its SEC filing, Apple says it plans to "conduct an assessment on Apple's efforts to comply with its Human Rights Policy" before the ongoing year comes to an end. The independent auditing firm hasn't been finalized yet, but the coalition is eyeing an entity that has expertise in labor rights and has a pro-unionization attitude. The agreement is quite a remarkable move, as Apple has been accused of union-busting conduct on numerous occasions in the past.