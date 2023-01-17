Why The 2024 Corvette E-Ray Hybrid Never Needs To Be Plugged In
The long-awaited C8 Corvette E-Ray Hybrid has finally been revealed in its full electrified glory after Chevy teased the idea in April of last year. Like its non-hybrid brethren, the E-Ray is equipped with a 6.2-Liter, 495 horsepower V8 that 'Vette fans love. In addition to the Chevy Small Block powerplant, the E-Ray also takes advantage of a 160 horsepower electric motor that allows for 655 horsepower of all-wheel drive glory.
The E-Ray is equipped with a 1.9kWh battery pack, but that does not make it exactly like the sluggish hybrids of old. From a dead stop, the E-Ray can reach 60 miles per hour in a scant 2.5 seconds. That's supercar territory. A little bit of electrification can go a long way when it comes to sheer acceleration.
Several hybrids on the market today need to be plugged in to replenish the battery and get the most usage out of the electric motors. However, the E-Ray has a secret up its sleeve that makes charging a thing of the past.
Making the most of its hybrid drivetrain
The E-ray does not need to be plugged in at all, according to a press release from Chevrolet. Chevy hasn't quite patented a perpetual motion device, but the new hybrid Corvette makes use of regenerative braking and coasting to help usher electrons back into the battery and keep the electric motors working. It means that all the E-Ray needs to recharge is a driver. The E-Ray's standard giant Brembo carbon ceramic brakes give the regenerative braking system all the surface area it needs to do the job.
The eighth-generation Corvette was already one of the best performance bargains around. It looks and performs like a supercar that costs five times as much. With the addition of the $104,295 E-Ray to Chevy's performance stable, ultra-expensive and ultra-high-tech supercars may have to watch out for an E-Ray in its rear-view mirror. According to Chevy, the E-Ray will start showing up at dealerships this year.