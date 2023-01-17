Why The 2024 Corvette E-Ray Hybrid Never Needs To Be Plugged In

The long-awaited C8 Corvette E-Ray Hybrid has finally been revealed in its full electrified glory after Chevy teased the idea in April of last year. Like its non-hybrid brethren, the E-Ray is equipped with a 6.2-Liter, 495 horsepower V8 that 'Vette fans love. In addition to the Chevy Small Block powerplant, the E-Ray also takes advantage of a 160 horsepower electric motor that allows for 655 horsepower of all-wheel drive glory.

The E-Ray is equipped with a 1.9kWh battery pack, but that does not make it exactly like the sluggish hybrids of old. From a dead stop, the E-Ray can reach 60 miles per hour in a scant 2.5 seconds. That's supercar territory. A little bit of electrification can go a long way when it comes to sheer acceleration.

Several hybrids on the market today need to be plugged in to replenish the battery and get the most usage out of the electric motors. However, the E-Ray has a secret up its sleeve that makes charging a thing of the past.