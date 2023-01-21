The Kugelpanzer Is One Of The Most Mysterious Military Vehicles Ever Made

Tanks and armored combat vehicles have been around since the first World War. Over 100 years ago, the first tanks were slow, hard to maneuver, and prone to failure. However, in World War II, tanks started showing up in much larger numbers and became part of both the Axis' and Allies' battle doctrine. Vehicles like the American M4 Sherman tank, the Nazi Panzer series of tanks, and the Russian T-34 tanks were all used extensively throughout the entire conflict, and have become eternally present in every movie, video game, and story about the war.

Prior to being defeated by the Allied forces, Nazi Germany was responsible for developing several technologically advanced (for the time) tanks like the Tiger I — a vehicle that proved to be very difficult to knock out of combat by Allied tanks. Ferdinand Porsche, the founder of Porsche and himself a member of the Nazi Party, even penned a few designs for the Nazi war machine; including an entirely separate tank, also called the Tiger.

But for every successful and well-known design to come out of the Third Reich, there are several that either never saw combat or (thankfully) never made it past the prototype stage. One such vehicle is the enigmatic "Kugelpanzer."