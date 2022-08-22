The Hilarious Truth Behind Russia's Rocket Launcher-Carrying Dog

At an arms expo show in Moscow that marked its commencement with an address by none other than Russian president Vladimir Putin (via Reuters), a rather embarrassing turn of events surfaced. A defense company showcased a dog-like robot armed with an RPG-26 anti-tank rocket launcher. So far, we've seen such robots moving around with a sniper rifle or a machine gun strapped to their backs, but the purportedly Russian creation was quite a statement, especially amid the bloody conflict with Ukraine.

According to Russian news outlet RIA Novosti, the robot dog outfitted with a rocket launcher is called M-81. In addition to its intended use for combat scenarios, the quadruped robot can also be deployed for patrolling and reconnaissance duties — plus, with proper modifications, it can reportedly also be used for relief efforts in emergency operations and disaster-hit zones. The developers behind the robotic weapon told the state media outlet that it was inspired by the bionics of a dog.

However, there were a lot of red flags from the get-go. Starting with the company behind it, Russian investigative outlet The Insider dug into the history of Intellect Machines JSC and found that it was only registered in April 2022 and its address was linked to a regular apartment building in St. Petersburg. But that's only the surface of the story here because the war robot was also camouflaged in black covers — seemingly not for security reasons, but to hide the apparent Chinese origins of the machine.