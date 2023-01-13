The 2023 Cadillac Escalade Interior Combines Gauges And Infotainment Into One Stunning OLED Dashboard

The 38-inch screen is actually divided into three key parts. Its main component is the 16.9-inch touchscreen in the center, that houses most of the infotainment functions. Behind the wheel is a 14.2-inch digital gauge cluster, and to the left of that is a 7.2-inch touchscreen that has specific driver settings.

This smaller screen is a dynamic way of consolidating a number of functions that would otherwise need a collection of physical buttons, and arranging them here in a streamlined fashion is both convenient and easy to use. From here, the driver can customize the layout of the digital gauge cluster, have it display a map or activate two handy functions: AR mode and Night Vision.

The AR mode will overlay graphics atop a video feed of what's immediately in front of the car, with navigational directions as if they were floating above the street ahead of you. Night vision switches the gauge cluster to a monochrome infrared camera that aids drivers in seeing better at night or in inclement weather. It's great at spotting pedestrians and wildlife, and possibly other unforeseen hazards.