Samsung May Drop 'Plus' Model With Galaxy S24 Series

A South Korean publication, The Elec, reports that Samsung is considering dropping the Galaxy S24 Plus model for 2024. The company typically sells three variants of the Galaxy S series, starting with the vanilla Galaxy S model, a mid-tier Plus variant, and the top-tier Ultra version. However, a combination of factors, including waning demand for smartphones in general and a lack of consumer interest in mid-tier flagships, is allegedly forcing Samsung to cancel the Galaxy S24 Plus model.

The report adds that Samsung has only two S24 development projects, DM1 and DM3. These numbers are the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, respectively. While Samsung did plan a DM2 model (likely the Galaxy S24 Plus), this project was canceled. While Samsung doesn't share sales data for each variant, research firm GfK (via XDA-Developers) has indicated that the Plus accounted for only 17% of Galaxy S23 sales, as opposed to 38% and 45% for the regular S23 and the S23 Ultra, respectively.

Samsung is not the only billion-dollar company facing this problem. Apple has also been unable to get people to buy their Plus variant of the iPhone 14, which launched in September 2022. This mid-tier model from Apple has been suffering from poor demand, and it remains to be seen if Apple will also end up canceling the iPhone 15 Plus variant.