How To Customize The Lockscreen On Your Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro is by far Google's best take on a flagship smartphone. Whether it's by the flagship camera, display, or battery, this device checks all the boxes and it competes with devices from heavyweights like Samsung and Apple. But what about lock screen customization? Does the Pixel 7 Pro offer options to change how the lock screen looks? Turns out, Google has equipped the Pixel 7 Pro, and the Pixel 7 for that matter, with many lock screen settings.

The Pixel 7 Pro lets you enable or disable the always-on display and set a screen timeout duration. You can change the lock screen wallpaper and clock style without much trouble. Those concerned about their privacy can even prevent the phone from showing notifications on the lock screen. More importantly, you can alter all these settings at your home without additional guidance from an expert or taking your phone to a service center. So hang tight while we present eight options to customize your lock screen on the Google Pixel 7 Pro.