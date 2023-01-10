Microsoft's Surface Duo Foldable Phone Replacement May Finally Embrace Flexible OLED

The foldable smartphone market has been one of the most interesting among the recent consumer tech industry. In an attempt to increase smartphone productivity, manufacturers like Motorola, Oppo, and Samsung have historically just made bigger phones with bigger displays. Folding OLED technology changed this and allowed manufacturers to pack a big screen into a small frame, ostensibly giving us the best of both worlds. Unfortunately, folding phones are far from perfect, with early models having durability issues related to the display and the hinge.

Perhaps as a result of these early-adopter niggles, or thanks to some clairvoyance, Microsoft decided to go in a different direction with its folding devices. Instead of a folding display, the Microsoft Surface Duo features two separate displays and a 360-degree hinge. The unique design allows users to make use of both displays for maximum productivity, or use only one display when they want something easier to handle. It also has the advantage of having glass over the display instead of plastic, making it less prone to scratching. Unfortunately, the Surface Duo was met with lukewarm reception thanks to some software hitches and a mediocre camera experience.