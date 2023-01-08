The Forgotten 1993 Concept Car You'd Never Guess Was A Ferrari

Something about this car strikes the eye wrong. It's not that it doesn't have a roof; many vehicles don't have tops. Perhaps the starkly contrasting black front fenders with cutouts that look like weird little eyes. Maybe it's the lack of a proper windshield, just the hint of a screen harkening back to racers from yesteryear. Road & Track called it a "duck-billed platypus" and a "smiling shoe." Whatever the case, something is just off.

The iconic red paint job should be a dead giveaway, but without the familiar Prancing Horse logo on the body to reveal its true heritage, the truth still evades. Only when you peer inside and see Ferrari's badge in the middle of the steering wheel do you understand this vehicle came from the famed Italian car maker. Welcome to the Conciso, a concept car first shown at the 1993 Frankfurt Motor Show (via RM Sotheby's).

The Italian word "conciso" translates to "concise" in English, which means giving only the minimum necessary, to be brief, or removing anything superfluous. That's precisely what the German coach builder Bernd Michalak (of Michalak Design) envisioned with the Conciso, based on the underpinnings of a 1989 Ferrari 328 GTS (the car is considered an '89 because of this). This one-off weighed 800 pounds less because it dropped on an all-new aluminum alloy body, removed all the weatherproofing (i.e., the roof and windshield), and didn't have any doors (via The Drive).