Oddworld: Soulstorm (Switch) Review: Some Patience Required

I have a somewhat complicated relationship with the "Oddworld" series. I was utterly captivated by the cinematic nature, bleak world, and bizarre character designs the second I took control of Abe in that initial playable demo that came with the first issue of PlayStation Underground all the way back in 1997. Since I was very young at the time I lacked the skill and patience to actually beat the full game (or its sequel, "Abe's Exoddus"), but I was still incredibly fond of them and would often start a fresh game just to see how far I could make it.

"Munch's Oddysee" had my attention and anticipation right up until I actually played it — then I fell off almost immediately. "Stranger's Wrath" is the first title in the series I ever finished, but it's a wholly different style of game compared to the puzzle-platformer rescue missions of the earlier games so I don't know if it really counts.

But now we have the utterly stellar 2014 remake of the first game, "New 'n' Tasty," so an all-new "Oddworld" follow-up when we've already been given such a fantastic modern update is something to be excited about. Right? Maybe it was unreasonable to expect "Soulstorm" to build off of that remastered concept. Maybe too much time has passed, I don't know. I wanted more classic-style Oddworld and more Abe, and technically that's what I was given, but it seems like my expectations were a bit too high.