The Saturn Curve Was A Supercharged Sports Car Concept Aimed At Younger Gearheads

Just mentioning General Motors' defunct Saturn brand is enough to bring a tear to the eye of all but the most stoic of automotive historians. In the early 1990s, the brand was fresh and fun, offering new models not based on any other General Motors platform, something unheard of today. The brand was not long for this mortal world however, and was axed by General Motors in 2010 along with Pontiac.

Towards the end of the Saturn's life, its models lost the originality that made them cars so exciting in the beginning. The brand started borrowing components from other GM models and what started with ever so slightly quirky cars to sad rehashes of mid-tier GM sedans. But in the world of concept vehicles, Saturn didn't go down without a fight. In 2004, Saturn debuted the Curve concept, a sleek roadster that looked quite unlike not only every Saturn, but every car in GM's stable. Under its compact and sporty exterior, the Curve's powerplant was the real star of the show.