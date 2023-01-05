The Most Useful Features You Can Try In The New iOS 16.3 Beta Update

The launch of the iPhone 14 series marked the arrival of iOS 16 on compatible iPhone models, which began rolling out to users starting September 12, 2022. A month later, Apple released iOS 16.1, a major update that enabled many new features on iPhones, including support for Matter accessories and the satellite-powered emergency SOS feature.

After iOS 16.1 was deployed, Apple started working on a major feature drop update (iOS 16.2) and rolled it out to users beginning December 13 following two minor updates (iOS 16.1.1 and 16.1.2) that were introduced first. As of January 5, 2023, iOS 16.2 is the most recent major update for iPhones, marking the debut of two new Apple offerings: the Freeform app and the Apple Music Sing karaoke feature.

Less than a month since Apple completed the rollout of iOS 16.2, the company has started rolling out the beta version of iOS 16.3 to users in Apple's beta testing channel. While it is still early days for the release, we now have a fair idea of what to expect from the company's next major software update.