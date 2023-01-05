Front Mission 1st: Remake (Switch) Review: I Dig Giant Robots

Any game that has giant robots in it — whether they're autonomous or human-piloted mecha — always has my attention. I may not play everything with big bots that catches my eye, or I may fall off some of them after a bit of playtime, but giant robots are my "ooh, shiny!" So of course I couldn't resist checking out "Front Mission 1st: Remake" on the Nintendo Switch. This game is an updated spin on the "Front Mission 1st" remake on the Nintendo DS, which was itself a remake of the original "Front Mission" for the SNES.

Thankfully, despite it being a remake of a remake "Front Mission 1st: Remake," this game doesn't feel as dated as you might expect. I mean, it definitely carries some of the... let's go with "particulars"... that typically come with older strategy games, but it still holds up pretty well despite being a glow-up from 1995. And the semi-modernized additions, such as the updated graphics and new "modern game" mode, definitely make this iteration feel like it's something more than the DS title it's pulling from.

Of course, this is still "Front Mission," which means it has its own special brand of awkwardness to contend with. These are Wanzers, after all. Bipedal (most of the time, anyway), vaguely humanoid walking tanks — they're not like speedy Gundams or Armored Cores. So the game being a bit clunky feels somewhat fitting, even if it's not intentional.