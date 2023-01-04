32% Of People Said This Brand Makes The Best Gaming Laptops - SlashGear Survey
The past few years have been great for the global PC gaming industry, having witnessed near-continuous growth. The numbers are mind-boggling, too, with an estimated 1.7 billion PC gamers on the planet per a 2020 estimate (via Statista). This number expanded greatly during the pandemic thanks to lockdowns increasing interest in gaming. Gaming laptops in particular are seeing a big boost for the sheer convenience they offer, especially for a large subset of consumers who don't have the space for or don't want a full-fledged gaming rig.
Most modern gaming laptops are powerful enough to play the latest titles without significant issues and offer gamers the added convenience of having a feature-packed rig at their disposal, even on the go. The rising interest in esports among millennials has also played a role in surging sales figures. As the category evolves, the gaming laptop market will likely continue to grow.
Given their popularity, most top-tier PC brands have a dedicated lineup of gaming laptops with several models to choose from. Among the notable manufacturers of gaming notebooks are Acer, Alienware, Asus, HP, MSI, and Lenovo. But which of these brands makes the best gaming laptops? We posed this question to 605 SlashGear readers in a survey. The results were fascinating!
Lenovo is surprisingly popular among SlashGear readers
Nearly a third of respondents (32.89%) chose Lenovo as their brand of choice for gaming laptops. Given that the company has an extensive lineup of gaming-specific machines that straddle various price points, their popularity is little surprise. Lenovo's high-end gaming laptops are marketed under the Lenovo Legion moniker. The company sells relatively affordable gaming laptops under the Ideapad Gaming sub-category for those on a budget.
Unlike Lenovo, which makes a wide variety of laptops, Razer is a gaming-focused brand that makes a lot of gaming-specific hardware — including laptops. Still, the company only managed to become the second most popular among our survey respondents, garnering 27.6% of the votes. Razer sells its gaming laptops under the Razer Book and Razer Blade branding. The Razer Blade series starts with small 14-inch machines, goes up to the 15-inch mid-range machines, and tops out with the most expensive (and powerful) Razer Blade 17 series.
The third most popular gaming laptop brand in our survey was Asus, which sells its gaming machines with the ROG branding. A Taiwanese company, Asus garnered 16.03% of the votes. It was closely followed by Acer with 14.88%, another Taiwanese brand with a significant presence in the PC gaming space. It was also surprising to see MSI make it to the list, with 8.60% of the respondents selecting it as their favorite gaming laptop brand.