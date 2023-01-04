32% Of People Said This Brand Makes The Best Gaming Laptops - SlashGear Survey

The past few years have been great for the global PC gaming industry, having witnessed near-continuous growth. The numbers are mind-boggling, too, with an estimated 1.7 billion PC gamers on the planet per a 2020 estimate (via Statista). This number expanded greatly during the pandemic thanks to lockdowns increasing interest in gaming. Gaming laptops in particular are seeing a big boost for the sheer convenience they offer, especially for a large subset of consumers who don't have the space for or don't want a full-fledged gaming rig.

Most modern gaming laptops are powerful enough to play the latest titles without significant issues and offer gamers the added convenience of having a feature-packed rig at their disposal, even on the go. The rising interest in esports among millennials has also played a role in surging sales figures. As the category evolves, the gaming laptop market will likely continue to grow.

Given their popularity, most top-tier PC brands have a dedicated lineup of gaming laptops with several models to choose from. Among the notable manufacturers of gaming notebooks are Acer, Alienware, Asus, HP, MSI, and Lenovo. But which of these brands makes the best gaming laptops? We posed this question to 605 SlashGear readers in a survey. The results were fascinating!