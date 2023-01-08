How To Scan Your iPhone For Malware

Malware — and other forms of digital virus — is often an irritation at best, and can be devastating at worst. Whether it's through security exploits, data breaches, or plain old social engineering, dealing with unwanted software on your iPhone is no fun.

These infections can lead to your device being used, without your knowledge or permission, to send spam messages and more potential malware infections to others, bury you in unwanted ads, or copy and send sensitive or private information (including ID and payment numbers) to another party. In some instances, it could even outright take control of your iPhone and its various components — take photos or video without you knowing, monitor your activity, remember your password entries, etc.

No matter how you look at it, malware is a bad time, and you do not want to end up with any of these malicious programs on your phone. Here's what you can do to find these kinds of programs, if you should encounter them, and how best to avoid such encounters in the first place.