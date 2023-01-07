The Most Expensive Car In Judge Judy's Collection

It appears that all three are the same color — a rather dull shade of beige. Guess justice really does need to remain neutral. All three are decked out with at least the standard accouterments one might expect from a Bentley.

The four-door Arnage R came in two versions (via Edmunds). One trim boasts a 6.8-liter, 16-valve V8 Turbo producing 400 horsepower at 4,000 rpm, with 616 lb-ft of torque ($212,990 MSRP). The higher trim sports a nearly identical engine that kicks out 450 horsepower at 4,100 rpm, with 645 lb-ft of torque ($218,990 MSRP). It's unknown which engine Judge Judy's Arnage R has, but regardless, this is the cheapest of the three Bentleys.

According to TheRichest, the '07 Bentley Azure convertible is her daily driver, and packs an identical engine to the 450 horsepower Arnage R. However, the Azure is mated to a six-speed automatic with manual sport mode, whereas both versions of the Arnage had a 4-speed automatic (via Edmunds). But with an MSRP of $329,990, it costs substantially more.

Last on the list is the 2016 Mulsanne. Assuming that Sheindlin went with the most popular model (Speed) and sticking with MSRP, it narrowly beats out the Azure at $335,600. Under the hood is a very similar 6.8-liter V8, but this one hits 530 horsepower at 4,200 rpm, with 811 lb-ft of torque, and is mated to an 8-speed automatic with manual mode (via Edmunds). When this "I am the Law" judge needs to get to court quickly, this will get the job done the fastest.