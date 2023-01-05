Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Combines Two 4K OLED Touch Screens For Delightful Excess

Even though the first dual touchscreen laptop — the ASUS Flipbook — was showcased at the CeBIT expo well over a decade ago (via Phys.org), the technology seems to be only gaining traction now. This could be exemplified by the steady stream of dual touch screen laptops being launched by leading notebook makers. While ASUS has been pretty prolific in this segment by launching devices like the ROG Zephyrus Duo, ZenBook Pro Duo, and the ZenBook Duo in quick succession, an increasing number of competitors seem to be also interested in this category. Among the recent entrants into this relatively niche segment include HP and Lenovo, which launched machines like the Omen X2S and the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 respectively in the recent past. It seems Lenovo is now interested in expanding its footprint in the dual touchscreen notebooks segment.

At CES 2023, the company announced the launch of the Yoga Book 9i, the first notebook from the Yoga lineup to feature dual touch screens. For those unfamiliar with Lenovo's laptop lineup, the company's Yoga series includes machines that can transform into multiple form factors. Lenovo already sells several devices under the Yoga branding, including the Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, and Yoga 6. The latest product from the company adds a "Book" to the naming scheme to differentiate itself from the rest of the Yoga lineup.