Lenovo Yoga Book 9i Combines Two 4K OLED Touch Screens For Delightful Excess
Even though the first dual touchscreen laptop — the ASUS Flipbook — was showcased at the CeBIT expo well over a decade ago (via Phys.org), the technology seems to be only gaining traction now. This could be exemplified by the steady stream of dual touch screen laptops being launched by leading notebook makers. While ASUS has been pretty prolific in this segment by launching devices like the ROG Zephyrus Duo, ZenBook Pro Duo, and the ZenBook Duo in quick succession, an increasing number of competitors seem to be also interested in this category. Among the recent entrants into this relatively niche segment include HP and Lenovo, which launched machines like the Omen X2S and the ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 respectively in the recent past. It seems Lenovo is now interested in expanding its footprint in the dual touchscreen notebooks segment.
At CES 2023, the company announced the launch of the Yoga Book 9i, the first notebook from the Yoga lineup to feature dual touch screens. For those unfamiliar with Lenovo's laptop lineup, the company's Yoga series includes machines that can transform into multiple form factors. Lenovo already sells several devices under the Yoga branding, including the Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, and Yoga 6. The latest product from the company adds a "Book" to the naming scheme to differentiate itself from the rest of the Yoga lineup.
Yoga Book 9i: Everything you wanted to know
Lenovo touts the Yoga Book 9i as the first full-size dual-screen laptop to feature an OLED display. Powered by Intel's newest 13th Gen Core i7-U15 processor, the machine runs Windows 11 (Home or Pro depending on customer preference). The product's highlight is the twin 13.3-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen displays that adorn the top and bottom segments. The entire bottom half of the machine — where the keyboard would typically be — is a fully featured touchscreen. Lenovo does ship the device with a detachable Bluetooth keyboard to make lives easier for people who cannot live without one. Another accessory included with the notebook is a folio stand that lets users orient the machine in a manner that suits them the best. Then there is Lenovo's own Smart Pen stylus that allows users to scribble and jot things on the touch panels.
The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, with internal storage capacity topping out at 1TB using PCIe Gen4 SSDs. Intel's Iris X GPU handles the graphics, and the 80WHr battery claims video playback support for up to 10 hours in the dual-screen mode and up to 14 hours in the single-screen mode. Connectivity options include three USB-C ports, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. The machine also supports Dolby Atmos and comes with speakers tuned by Bowers & Wilkins.
Lenovo intends to bring the Yoga Book 9i on sale by June 2023, with a starting price of $2099.99.