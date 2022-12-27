How To Check Your Flight Status With This Hidden iPhone Feature

Airlines have had to cancel thousands of flights during a holiday weekend ravaged by deadly blizzards, freezing winds, and ice-slicked pavement — especially in places like Buffalo, New York. Even with the worst of it passing for most people, companies like American Airlines and Southwest are still cancelling or delaying hundreds of flights as it catches up to get people to their destinations, according to The New York Times. And with the new year coming up, travel activity hasn't yet leveled off to its normal capacity.

If you're traveling by air in the near future, you might find it helpful to know that your phone has tools built-in to help you track flights. iPhone users can download a number of apps from the Apple App Store for flight tracking, but if you'd rather not add another icon to your home screen, we'll show you how to check your flight status with just a few clicks on iOS and MacOS.