Apple's App Store Is Getting A Big Pricing Shakeup

Apple today announced new pricing structures for App Store apps and games, giving developers even more flexibility in pricing their apps — not just in their home country, but also the world over. Apple now gives developers more than 900 pricing possibilities, including the 600 newly added options, with apps and subscriptions that can range in price from $.29 all the way up to $9,999. We're not sure there's any developer that can provide enough value to justify targeting the upper end of that, but it's there.

In addition to new steps in the price ladder, this change will make it easier for developers to adapt to changes in foreign exchange rates, among other quality-of-life benefits. With the changes, any developer will easily be able to manage and set prices in 45 currencies across 175 different storefronts (one for each supported country). Apple says the changes are available for auto-renew subscription apps starting today, while apps offering one-off in-app purchases will get it sometime in spring 2023.