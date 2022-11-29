Apple Reveals Winners Of 2022 App Store Awards

Despite Apple's attempts to keep things tidy, there are over 1.8 million apps available in the Apple App Store, so you'd be forgiven for feeling overwhelmed with trying to find what you need. If you're looking for a good place to start, Apple's annual App Store Awards are always an interesting opportunity to see whether you're missing out on some cool games to keep you entertained or apps that can enhance your life.

The Cupertino company announced 2022's winners today, with a total of 16 games and apps receiving honors for being innovative, culturally impactful, or otherwise flat-out cool. The list was formed by Apple's App Store editorial team, the same one that curates the content you see on the home page whenever you hit the App Store icon on your iPhone, iPad, and other Apple devices.

Award recipients will enjoy a trophy inspired by the App Store's icon, which Apple says will be machined from 100% recycled aluminum from its very own products, complete with a personal engraving.