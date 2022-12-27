The Helpful Amazon Alexa Skill You Need To Use When Tracking Your Flights

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Flight tracking has been in the news a lot lately. A student who spent the last couple of years setting up bot-run social media accounts to track the private jets of public figures like Elon Musk was recently banned from Twitter after the platform's billionaire owner expressed security concerns.

While tracking the former world's richest man's plane may cause him some concerns, flight tracking is actually quite useful. For example, if you're picking a relative up from the airport, they may not be able to message you with updates about their flight. But you can track their plane journey to stay on top of any delays and avoid spending hours waiting at the terminal. There are many ways to do this, including several websites and apps. But a little known way to track a plane journey involves Amazon Alexa and one of the home assistant's many skills. Set up the Flight Tracker skill, and you'll have an easy way to get updates on a large number of flights with a simple voice command. You can't use the flight tracker skill to find out the location of Elon's Jet, but you can use it to keep an eye on commercial flights provided by several major airlines.