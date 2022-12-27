LG's Smartphone Camera Module Is All Zoom, No Bump

Cameras are one of the biggest selling points in the modern smartphone market, and it makes sense as to why. The powerful hardware included in modern mid-range and flagship devices allows users to easily capture important moments in their lives — and in some cases, express creative interests without spending extra on an expensive camera, or having to carry a heavy camera around with them.

Smartphone cameras are kind of a double-edged sword, though. The same portability and form factor that gives smartphone cameras their convenience factor also limit the capability of the hardware. Size constraints lead to fixed apertures, limited zoom capabilities, and small sensors. While most were content with multiple fixed-zoom lenses on the back of the phone, some manufacturers — like Samsung with the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Sony with the Xperia I IV — have gotten more creative with variable zoom systems.

LG may have left the smartphone market altogether, but that doesn't mean it's done innovating in the industry. In preparation for CES 2023, LG Innotek (a subsidiary of LG) has teased an update to some innovative camera tech for new smartphones.