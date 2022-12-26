23% Of People Think This Brand Makes The Worst Headphones

Did you know that the first headphones were an improvement on 1890s telephone technology? In 1981 the French engineer, Ernest Mercadier, was the first to patent telephone receivers that were light enough to wear (via Smithsonian). Back then, the device was called "bi-telephones" as they had two speakers to be worn on either side of the head (via headphonesty). Would you hold a 10-pound headphone over your head? Well, that's how the headphones looked back in the day. Fast forward to the 2020s, where you have lightweight, noise-canceling, and, more importantly, battery-powered headphones that are comfortable to wear and easy to use.

In today's market, companies like Bose, Sennheiser, and Sony are famous for making affordable headphones, but our survey indicates that some are preferable to others. In the survey, we asked 605 participants which brand they think is the worst at making headphones, and the results were astonishing. You'd think that brands like Sony and Sennheiser, ones that make premium products, would be among the best headphone makers, right? That is not what the SlashGear survey suggests.