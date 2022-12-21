This Incredibly Exclusive Bugatti Is Headed To Auction

Bugatti is in the news again for excelling at one of the brand's specialties: exclusivity. Bugatti only plans on making 500 Chirons before ending production, making the Chiron an incredibly rare car. 500 models produced is almost normal compared to the 99 W16 Mistrals the brand plans on making. Even at just under 100 models globally, the Mistral is still significantly more common than the Bugatti Centodieci, of which there are only 10. With the rarity, of course, comes a price tag to match — with most Bugattis exceeding seven figures.

The brand is deciding to auction off another model that "was too beautiful to be hidden away. It is — in every sense — a unique piece in Bugatti's history and a true collector's item," according to a Bugatti press release. That car is the Bugatti Chiron Profilée, and it's likely the rarest Bugatti ever offered — with only one ever leaving the factory.