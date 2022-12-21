This Incredibly Exclusive Bugatti Is Headed To Auction
Bugatti is in the news again for excelling at one of the brand's specialties: exclusivity. Bugatti only plans on making 500 Chirons before ending production, making the Chiron an incredibly rare car. 500 models produced is almost normal compared to the 99 W16 Mistrals the brand plans on making. Even at just under 100 models globally, the Mistral is still significantly more common than the Bugatti Centodieci, of which there are only 10. With the rarity, of course, comes a price tag to match — with most Bugattis exceeding seven figures.
The brand is deciding to auction off another model that "was too beautiful to be hidden away. It is — in every sense — a unique piece in Bugatti's history and a true collector's item," according to a Bugatti press release. That car is the Bugatti Chiron Profilée, and it's likely the rarest Bugatti ever offered — with only one ever leaving the factory.
An extremely fast work of art
The Profilée was originally meant to be part of the Chiron's production run, where Bugatti would outfit Chiron models based entirely on customer specification. According to Bugatti, the brand sold out of production slots for the Chiron before it could get the ball rolling on the bespoke versions, making the Profilée a completely one-off vehicle.
Mechanically, Bugatti describes the Profilée as "a less radical interpretation of the Pur Sport." It has the same positively wild 16-cylinder, quad-turbo engine that powers the Pur Sport. The Profilée can accelerate from 0-60 miles per hour in 2.3 seconds, just like the Pur Sport. Yet, the Profilée is capable of a higher top speed — an astonishing 236 miles per hour.
The car will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby's on February 1, 2023, in Paris. There is no estimate for the selling price, but the Centodieci retails for around $8.45 million. That means it wouldn't be outside the realm of possibility that the Profilée sells for upwards of eight figures.