The Panoz Esperante Is The Underrated American Sports Car Everyone Forgot Existed

Starting a low-volume sports car company is one of America's favorite automotive pastimes — next to building giant trucks and putting superchargers on everything. Mosler was one such company that made the MT900, an incredibly lightweight super car capable of competing with the best on the track. The founder, Warren Mosler, had his fun making cars and sold the company off.

Panoz is another American sports car maker that hasn't enjoyed a ton of spotlight appearances apart from a few spots on shows like "Jay Leno's Garage," or maybe the odd appearances in a "Forza" game or two. Dan Panoz founded the company in the late 1980s and produced his first car, the Panoz Roadster in 1992 (via Panoz). Several motorsports wins later (including a few at the 24 Hours of LeMans), Panoz built the second iteration of its Esperante sportscar from the early 2000s, the Esperante Spyder GT. Despite boasting impressive specifications, a big V8, and a state-of-the-art aluminum frame, the Panoz has remained relatively obscure to everyone but the most ardent car historians.