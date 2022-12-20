Here's What Make Supernovae The Most Intense Explosions In The Universe

The visible universe is a big place. Like, really, really big — some 93 billion lightyears across (via Futurism). To put that in perspective, that's like running 25 billion back-to-back marathons, and then running that entire distance again another 834 billion times. By then you'd be more than 99.9% done, though you'd still have something like 477 quintillion miles to go. That's just the visible universe, mind you. Scientists believe the total universe is more than 250 times that size (via MIT Technology Review). In all that space, among all those countless points of light, NASA says the biggest explosions humans have ever observed come from supernovae.

Broadly speaking, there are two types of supernova. A Type I supernova happens when two stars are orbiting each other and one essentially eats the other. Type II supernovae are the final death throes of enormous solitary stars. Luckily, Sol — aka, Earth's star, or what we like to think of as the sun — has no companion star, and its mass is about eight times too small to end its life as a Type II supernova (it will still consume the Earth in a few billion years anyway, but that's a story for another time).

When a star goes supernova, it can outshine an entire galaxy of billions of stars for months and birth a black hole in the process (via Nature). These explosions are so powerful, they can sterilize every planet within a hundred trillion miles. Those are some serious pyrotechnics.