Lenovo's Newest Chromebook And Tablet Are Affordable Apple Alternatives

We at SlashGear have also historically had nice things to say about Lenovo tablets — the P12 was our favorite Android tablet of last year, for example. If the M9 can deliver on stated specs and sustain its lifeproof engineering standards, it may well be a contender for the 2023 title. That's a meaningful "if", however – the M9 is coming in lighter and smaller than Lenovo standard at just 9 inches long and under a pound, which aids portability but could come with engineering tradeoffs.

At the same time, 2 speakers and Dolby Atmos, plus up to 128 GB of storage and ready-for-Android-13 architecture suggest Lenovo's latest offering may live up to lofty standards. The specs are decent, and about what you'd expect from a budget-tier tablet designed with entertainment in mind. The 9-inch display has a 1340 x 800 resolution, and there are likewise multiple configurations available: 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, or 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The model packs a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core processor, a 5,100 mAh battery with USB-C fast charging (15W+) support, plus there's a 2-megapixel front-facing camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera, a single microphone, Bluetooth 5.1, and Wi-Fi. Lenovo says buyers will also have optional Folio case and Clear case accessories. The M9 is due out in Q2 2023 at $139.99.